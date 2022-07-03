Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Mumbai gets its second sleeping pod hotel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, pics released

There are 40 pods, including 30 single ones, 6 double and four family pods.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

Mumbai gets its second sleeping pod hotel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, pics released
Image: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai now have a sleeping pod hotel launched by the Indian Railways.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to share what this 'new-age facility’ of sleeping pods would look like. 

Shivaji Sutar, the chief public relations officer, of Central Railways (CR) said, "There are 40 pods, including 30 single ones, 6 double and four family pods. This classy air-conditioned accommodation, Pod Hotel will provide full privacy, mobile charging, locker room, a fire alarm, intercom, and deluxe toilet and bathroom.”

Booking of these sleeping pod hotel can be done online via a mobile app or at the reception. Sutar also added, “It is located near the waiting room of CSMT’s long-distance concourse."

The size of these sleeping pods is 6 feet by 8 feet, equipped with dynamic features.

The pod will be suitable for travellers as it promises an affordable and comfortable stay.

 

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.