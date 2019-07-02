Mumbai: Four months on, cops yet to nab developer; homebuyers irked

Four months after the Kanjurmarg police booked the owner and managing director of construction firm Ved Infratech — who allegedly embezzled money of homebuyers to the tune of Rs 10 crore — the accused Satish Ghoghari is still on the run and attempts made by the police to nab him have failed repeatedly. Ghoghari, who had promoted a residential development project in Kanjurmarg East, was booked following a complaint filed by Jaykumar Baraskar (45), one of the 70 homebuyers.

In the complaint, Ghoghari was accused of accepting booking amount from people even before starting the construction of the project and later he absconded with the money.

A police officer investigating the case told DNA, "Ghoghari's project manager Vishal Kumar and associate Poonam Pathak promised homebuyers possession by June 2020 and took advance and registration amount for the same.

Keeping faith over the reputation of the builder, people started pooling their money. Later they were asked to pay some more money as Ghoghari was facing financial crunch which delayed commencement of the construction work."

Following this, buyers started retracting from the project and asked for their money; but they were paid no heed. Later, in an affidavit, Ghoghari promised to return the money of buyers with 9% interest within 60 days but before the term expired, he fled.

One of the buyers Shraddha Nandoskar, who had invested Rs 19 lakh for the project, said, "It's over four months and more than 70 people are waiting for the police to arrest Ghoghari. There is no proper investigation. On a daily basis, we are taking a follow up of the matter but there is no lead."

Meanwhile, senior police inspector of Kanjurmarg police station Gajanan Tanke said, "The accused is still on the run and we are investigating the case from all the possible angles."

