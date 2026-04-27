Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon

All the four family members died while receiving treatment. Cops have registered an accidental death case at the JJ Marg Police Station. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after reports are received.

Four members of a family in Mumbai died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani and watermelon, city police said on Monday. The deceased included a 40-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and their two daughters aged 16 and 13 years. The incident dates back to the night of April 25, when the family had dinner along with some relatives at around 10:30 pm. A few hours later, the four family members reportedly consumed watermelon. By early morning, around 6 am, all four began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea. They were first attended to by a family doctor and later referred to the JJ Hospital for further treatment.

All the four family members died while receiving treatment. Cops have registered an accidental death case at the JJ Marg Police Station. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after reports are received. The victims have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia, Nasreen Dokadia, and their daughters Aisha (aged 16) and Zainab (13). Police said the exact cause of the suspected food poisoning was unclear and being investigated, news agency IANS reported.

In a similar incident, a seven-year-old child died and 18 others were admitted to hospital in Giridih district of Jharkhand after allegedly consuming contaminated pani puri and chaat from a street vendor on Sunday. Local authorities and the health department have since launched an investigation into the incident. Food poisoning is usually caused by consuming contaminated food items or water. It can lead to a range of symptoms -- including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain.