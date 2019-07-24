Mumbai: Four arrested for joyrides on stolen bikes

A group of four youth, including three minors, who stole bikes and scooters to go on joyrides across the city, has been arrested by the Vakola police. The arrest was made on Sunday and the main accused of the group, Arshad Imtiyaz Malik (18), has confessed to the cops that he, along with his three friends, used to steal bikes to ride them around town at nights and then abandoning them once the vehicles ran out of petrol. However, the police suspects that the youth have an active involvement in selling the stolen bikes in the city.

According to the Vakola police, a few days back, a team of two constables headed by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sagar Nikam was out for night patrolling at Kalina Donger area of Santacruz east and caught two youths who were meddling with the wires of an Activa scooter after a long chase.

In custody, it was revealed that the accused quadruple have stolen bikes from Tilak Nagar, Raboli, Thane, Khar and Vakola area after which the police seized a total of 5 vehicles from them and more seizures are expected soon.

As per the police records, all the accused boys are either school or college dropouts and are first time offenders. They used to purchase petrol in black to continue their night ventures on bike on Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway and Thane.