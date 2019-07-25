Headlines

Mumbai: Forum backs order directing Cox & Kings to pay Rs 90,000 to aggrieved traveller

Dismissing the appeal of Cox & Kings Ltd, the panel also added another Rs 5,000 to the recompense, ruling that the service provided by the company was deficient.

Ashutosh M. Shukla

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 05:15 AM IST

The state consumer disputes redressal commission (SCDRC) has upheld a district forum's order directing travel organiser Cox & Kings to pay Rs 90,000 as compensation to a complainant. Dismissing the appeal of Cox & Kings Ltd, the panel also added another Rs 5,000 to the recompense, ruling that the service provided by the company was deficient.


The order by Justice AP Bhangale and Dr SK Kakade was passed on the appeal (A/18/383) by Cox & Kings against the order passed by Thane additional district consumer disputes redressal forum which directed the company to make amends to the complainant, Yognath Bhattacharya, and his family.

Yognath and the others had booked a European tour package with "48% cash back offer" for 11 days and 10 nights. The package cost Rs 1.28 lakh per person. A total of Rs 5.45 lakh was paid including Rs 12,000 for booking charges.

The complainants said they had to pay Rs 32,199 extra for a rise in the euro exchange rate and Rs 32,164 "without any justification". They were further asked to pay Rs 3,000 before departure as there had been a "human error" in the calculation.

Bad Trip
Complainants said they were were made to live in sub-standard hotels, with no non-veg food for the most part
They weren’t taken to places on itinerary. or allowed to get off the bus to take photos

Yet, Bhattacharya said, they were not given a complete list of hotels and were made to live in sub-standard ones outside city limits, with no non-vegetarian food on offer during most of the trip and air travel. 

Upon arrival, the group felt shortchanged during sight-seeing, as they were whooshed past stops on their itinerary. They were not taken close to the Buckingham Palace gate, Big Ben, Westminister Abbey and palace and St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Louvre in Paris and some places in Switzerland. They were also not allowed to get off the bus to take photos.

The district forum agreed there were lacunae in the service and asked Cox & Kings to pay the aggrieved traveller Rs 32,164 with 9% interest per annum, Rs 50,000 to compensate for their mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation.

When the company appealed, SCRDC observed it was a "legitimate expectation" of the tourists that the professional tour organising service "will do the needful" and follow the itinerary and schedule, and also provide "the food preferred" by the tourists "who had recorded dissatisfaction in these regards".

Dismissing the appeal, it asked Cox and Kings Ltd to give an additional Rs 5,000.

