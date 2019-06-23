Mumbai: Former Air India staffer duped of Rs 60 lakh

A 60-year-old retired supervisor of Air India has registered an FIR against three people, including the director of a construction firm, for allegedly duping him to the tune of Rs 60 lakh.

The accused, identified as E Murlidharan Iyer is an AI employee, Shailesh Joshi is a property dealer, and Dharmendra Thakur is the director of Gopi Estate and Infra Private Limited.

Complainant Pramod Kaluwala has alleged that the accused lured him to invest money on some plots for a fake construction project promising him better returns.

According to the police, before retirement in 2014 Kaluwala's colleague Iyer told him that he knows a builder in Aarey Colony who can help Kaluwala to earn good money. Later, along with Joshi, Kaluwala and Iyer visited Thakur's office in Goregaon's Royal Palms area. "Thakur showed him Kaluwala an open plot and claimed that he plans to build a commercial building on it. He also showed the floor plan of the building and asked Kaluwala to select offices in which he would like to invest. After selection of two, Kaluwala was assured that the construction shall be completed in 18 months and possession shall be given immediately. Kaluawala deposited Rs 43 lakh in Thakur's account," said a police officer.

Kaluwala also paid more money. Thakur kept on asking for more money gave only receipts of the cash deposited. He never made an official agreement. Whenever Kaluwala asked for an agreement, Thakur and the other accused, gave only excuses. In 2015, when there was no construction, Kaluwala confronted Thakur, who said it was due to shortage of funds. "Kaluwala tried to get his money back but in vain. Later, he lodged a complaint against Thakur, Joshi and Iyer. The total amount misappropriated is Rs 60,03,720. We have registered a case under section 34, 406, 407 and 420 of the IPC," added the officer.