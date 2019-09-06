Trending#

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Colaba, tenders rushed to spot

No casualties have been reported so far.


Picture for representation

Updated: Sep 6, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

A fire broke out in an eight-storied residential building in Mumbai's Colaba late on Thursday night.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Monica Building. No casualties have been reported so far.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to reports, the fire department said that the fire might have been caused by a faulty air conditioner.

The authorities were notified at around 11:10 PM.

More details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

