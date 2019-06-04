Mumbai: Finally, tree trimming contract gets approved

Finally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) managed to hire tree trimming contractors just before the monsoon. The earlier contract to trim trees on the roadside had ended in May and the BMC was forced to give an extension to the old contractors keeping in mind that monsoon is just a month or two away. The Tree Authority has approved two years contract at a cost of Rs 90 crore in a meeting on Monday.

The city has around 30 lakh trees, out of which 1.75 lakh trees are on the roadside. Every year, monsoon witnesses hundreds of trees or branch collapse incidents. Last monsoon, as many as 510 tree collapse incidents and 1,077 branch collapse incidents were reported in four months. Four men and two women died in these incidents while 18 men and 12 women were injured. Thus, tree trimming is a crucial part of BMC's monsoon preparedness. Despite this, BMC delayed proposal of tree trimming and tabled it in the Tree Authority meeting just two days before the previous contract period was about to end. The meeting got adjourned due to the death of two ex-corporators.

The BMC hired separate contractors for each ward three years back at the cost of Rs 90 crores. Now, that the BMC had been forced to extend the previous contract it has added a new clause this year. "According to this clause, the contractor will be solely responsible if any tree or branch collapses after trees that have been trimmed," said an officer from Garden Department.

The BMC granted a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of a person who died in a tree collapse incident and that of Rs 50,000 if a person suffered a lifelong deformity due to the collapse.

The BMC already appointed four tree experts to supervise tree trimming activities, but the HC asked to appoint more experts. The Tree Authority has approved another expert in the meeting.

New Clause