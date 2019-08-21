Mumbai: Father rapes minor daughter, gets life term

A sessions court on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for raping his 16-year-old daughter on two occasions in 2017.

Deposing in court, the girl who was a Class eight dropout said that her father who worked as a labourer used to suspect that she had an affair with a boy. He insisted his daughter to have a physical relationship with him if she could do so with the other boy.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Rayakar said that the incident took place when her father and she were alone at home.

While her mother had taken her brother to the hospital, her father had sent her two younger sisters aged 11 and 6 at the time, out of the house.

After the assault, the man had threatened to kill his daughter if she reveals it to anyone.

The girl had informed her mother about it and the mother had confronted him about it.

When he repeated the act after another two days, the mother and the daughter approached the police. The girl's mother had also deposed in court.

Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani directed that the victim must be paid sufficient compensation.