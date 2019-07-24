Mumbai: Father kills drug-addict son, arrested

A 33-year-old man was found dead with a bullet in his chest on late Monday night at MHADA Narmada’s co-operative society at Oshiwara. Police suspect that the man was in addiction to drugs and due to his bad habits his father killed him. Oshiwara police arrested the man’s father, Shrinivas Ganji, under CrPC section 302 and IPC section 201 of the Arms Act after interrogating him. Police say that the gun was bought by the father illegally.

The deceased identified as Vicky Ganji was earlier working in a PR firm as a business head but from the last six months, he was unemployed. Police said Vicky had a divorce three years back and was released from a rehab centre three months back. Vicky’s father Shrinivas is a driver.

According to police officials on Monday at 8.30 pm, neighbours heard a loud firing noise from Ganji’s house. When the neighbours checked, they found the close door. Meanwhile, the father opened the door with a key and found his son lying on the ground in a pool of blood. He rushed him to the hospital but he was declared dead before admission.

Earlier, Paramjit Singh, DCP Zone 9, said, “We recovered the country made pistol from Vicky’s father which is illegal. We also suspect that Vicky killed himself in depression.”