Mumbai: Fake Uniliver website dupes investors of Rs 20 lakh

The fraudulent act came into light after the investors who had actually pooled their capital by keeping their trust on the accused, knocked the doors of the company after getting no profits as claimed by the accused.

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

After an unknown accused who had opened up a fake website of Hindustan Unilever Limited to attract investors and dupe them of their money, the Andheri police has registered a case and are looking out for the absconding miscreant. The fraudulent act came into light after the investors who had actually pooled their capital by keeping their trust on the accused, knocked the doors of the company after getting no profits as claimed by the accused.

According to the police, the accused used to introduce himself as Rahul Sharma from the said MNC and had opened a parallel fake website of the company which resembled the original one. "The accused and his website seemed so genuine and professional that it attracted top-notch investors," said a senior police officer.

After getting the money deposited into the account via online transactions and other payment options, the victims did not hear from the accused. After a few months, they approached the company office who later discovered that a fraud was being conducted using the company's name and logo by someone else following which an FIR was lodged at Andheri police station on Saturday.

"So far 13 victims have come forward to the police complaining about the loss of Rs 20.60 lakhs. We suspect that this cannot be the task of one man but a gang is operating behind the scenario and also the website was being operated for a few months without anyone's knowledge. The has been booked under section 419, 420,465, 467, 468, 469, 473 and 475 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66(c) and 69 (d) of the Information Technology Act," added the officer.

