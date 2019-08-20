Mumbai: Ex-IPS officer Saji Mohan, bodyguard convicted in drug peddling case

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Monday convicted ex-IPS officer Saji Mohan and his bodyguard in a 2009 drug peddling case.



Saji Mohan has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and his driver, constable Rajeshkumar Kataria, another accused in the case was sentenced to ten years' imprisonment.



The court, meanwhile, acquitted Vicky Oberoi, who was accused in the same case.



The case came to light after the city police apprehended Oberoi and Kataria from Mumbai's suburb of Oshiwara and seized a consignment of heroin from them.



Mohan was arrested by the ATS in the year 2009 with 44 kilograms of drugs, including 12 kilograms of heroin. He was working in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kerala at the time of his arrest.



Following his arrest by the ATS, a probe was launched in Chandigarh where he was working as the Zonal Director in (NCB) Chandigarh. During interrogation, it was also revealed that Mohan has reportedly given a contract to kill a drug dealer who had refused to pay him back after receiving a big drug consignment. He reportedly had supplied over 10 kgs of heroine to a drug dealer, who however did not pay for the consignment. Furious over this, the 1995-batch IPS officer hired a contract killer to get the drug dealers eliminated.