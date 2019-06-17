Mumbai: Ex-IITan held for stalking junior

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Powai police for allegedly stalking an engineering student from the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay). The accused identified as Vijay Deshmukh (35) was arrested on Saturday from his hometown in Satara. He has been allegedly stalking the victim since 2015 in an attempt to woo her and establish sexual relations with her.

According to the police, the victim hails from Rajasthan and was pursuing his engineering degree in Metallurgical Engineering and Material Science (MEMS). It all started in July 2015 when Deshmukh sent her a message via Facebook Messenger, which she ignored.

"Deshmukh started sending her objectionable content including morphed photos of the duo. She then lodged a complaint with the college management," said a police officer.

The women cell of the college found Deshmukh at fault and expelled him from the campus in May 2018 and also asked the victim to lodge a police complaint. Since she went to Korea for further education, she decided to take action after her return. On her return, Deshmukh again started messaging her from different accounts, following which the victim lodged a police complaint.

"A team was sent to Satara and Deshmukh was nabbed from there. We have also seized his phone. Apart from the victim, he was harassing another girl through abusive messages with objectionable contents. The phone has been sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination. We have registered a case under Section 354(d) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Deshmukh has been sent to jail custody till next Saturday," added the officer.