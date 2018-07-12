Mumbai: Education body fights for the rights of RTE students

The Samiti alleged that the department is not taking action on schools that refuse free books, uniforms, and admission to students admitted under Right to Education (RTE) 25 per cent quota.

Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samiti staged a protest in front of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department at Dadar on Wednesday. The Samiti alleged that the department is not taking action on schools that refuse free books, uniforms, and admission to students admitted under Right to Education (RTE) 25 per cent quota. According to the Samiti, the department is also not considering the mother's income certificate in case the fathers are not earning.

While the admissions of the second round of RTE lottery are still going on and extended till 17 July by the BMC education department. The anxious parents protested outside the BMC education department over the delay in RTE admission process and the refusal of admissions by schools. This year the admission process got delayed because of revised RTE admission norms by the state government. In the May mother, the state government issued a government resolution on 25 percent online admission process by including children infected/affected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in socially and economically weaker sections (EWS) reserved category under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Along with this Vimukt Jaati/nomadic tribes(VJNT), other backward classes (OBC), special backward classes (SBC ), Nomadic Tribes (B) Nomadic Tribes (C) that falls under EWS category under the RTE Act have also been included who can apply for RTE online admission process now. Earlier only Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and handicap and (EWS) children were able to take admission in 25 percent quota under RTE act.

Sudhir Paranjpe, co-convenor of Samiti, said, "The department is only considering father's income certificate for admissions. We have received many cases where only the mother earns, but their income certificates are not acceptable."

An officer from the BMC education department said, "The income certificate is always made for of the head of the family. Normally, it is the father and is required under RTE. The only cases where the father's income certificate is not required are those in which the mother is a widow or a single mother."

There are 1.26lakh vacant seats under RTE Act in schools across the state for the academic year 2018-2019.