Mumbai: Education body fights for the rights of RTE students

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

"You are too popular...": When US President Joe Biden asked for PM Modi's autograph!

Google Doodle celebrates 112th birthday of Indian scientist Kamala Sohonie, know all about her

Seven Teaser: BTS Member Jungkook And Han So-hee Fight On A Date In Music Video

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Education body fights for the rights of RTE students

The Samiti alleged that the department is not taking action on schools that refuse free books, uniforms, and admission to students admitted under Right to Education (RTE) 25 per cent quota.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samiti staged a protest in front of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department at Dadar on Wednesday. The Samiti alleged that the department is not taking action on schools that refuse free books, uniforms, and admission to students admitted under Right to Education (RTE) 25 per cent quota. According to the Samiti, the department is also not considering the mother's income certificate in case the fathers are not earning.

While the admissions of the second round of RTE lottery are still going on and extended till 17 July by the BMC education department. The anxious parents protested outside the BMC education department over the delay in RTE admission process and the refusal of admissions by schools. This year the admission process got delayed because of revised RTE admission norms by the state government. In the May mother, the state government issued a government resolution on 25 percent online admission process by including children infected/affected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in socially and economically weaker sections (EWS) reserved category under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. Along with this Vimukt Jaati/nomadic tribes(VJNT), other backward classes (OBC), special backward classes (SBC ), Nomadic Tribes (B) Nomadic Tribes (C) that falls under EWS category under the RTE Act have also been included who can apply for RTE online admission process now. Earlier only Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and handicap and (EWS) children were able to take admission in 25 percent quota under RTE act.

Sudhir Paranjpe, co-convenor of Samiti, said, "The department is only considering father's income certificate for admissions. We have received many cases where only the mother earns, but their income certificates are not acceptable."

An officer from the BMC education department said, "The income certificate is always made for of the head of the family. Normally, it is the father and is required under RTE. The only cases where the father's income certificate is not required are those in which the mother is a widow or a single mother."

There are 1.26lakh vacant seats under RTE Act in schools across the state for the academic year 2018-2019.

