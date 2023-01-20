Mumbai: Eastern Freeway to be shut for 59 days, check timings, dates and alternative routes (file photo)

Mumbai Eastern Freeway: Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification stating that the Eastern Freeway will be shut for traffic from midnight to 5 am (5 hours) for 59 days. The restrictions, which have been put in due to the work related to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-I, will remain in place for 59 days spread over January to May.

However, the notification further stated that the order issued for the curbs is on a temporary basis. The ramps for the Eastern Freeway and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project-1 would be closed to both the south and north traffic.

“In order to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic and prevent danger obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the Eastern Freeway shall be closed for traffic from 00:00 hrs to 05:00 hrs for the below mentioned dates," the notification read.

Freeway closed on these dates for 59 days:

The freeway will be closed on January 23, as well as from February 6 to 11 and from February 13 to 18.

In March, it will be closed from March 3 to 6, March 10 to 18, March 21 to 25, and March 30 to 31. The freeway will also be closed from April 4 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22, and 26 to 28.

It will be closed on May 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, and 30.

Alternate routes

Vehicles on the south-bound arm of the Freeway can take a left turn at Bhakti Park and proceed via Shanti Nagar Road - Daya Shankar Chowk - MBPT Road.

Vehicles on the north-bound arm of the Freeway can proceed from Wadi Bunder- Orange Gate- MBPT Road.