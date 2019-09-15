Mumbai: East Indians parade with replica of Mount Mary

In order to relive the memories of 1761, the year when the Mount Mary statue was carried in a procession from Mahim to Bandra, Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) organised a parade where a replica of the statue was taken from St. Peters Church to Basilica of Mount Mary Church, Bandra.

The 'Mot Mauli Purcessao' (Mount Mary Procession) on Saturday, September 14 began from St. Peters Church at 8.30 am and reached by 9.30 am at the Mount for holy mass where around 300 people joined in.

The idea was to create awareness about the native devotion of Mother Mary. MGP also celebrated East Indian Traditional Day where everyone was dressed in their native attires.

The statue was brought in a decorated rekla (cart) from Mahim Church to St. Peter's Church accompanied by cars and bikes. The Luzar (Rosary) was recited in the East Indian dialect along with brass band playing hymns.

"We organised this march every year to commemorate the 1761 grand procession. This was the third annual traditional procession that was organised by MGP. Everyone wore traditional attires or lugra (traditional outfit) as we also celebrated the East India Community traditional day," said Gleason Barretto, founder trustee, MGP.

Alphi D'souza one of the organisers, "A priest from St. Peters Church blessed the statue. We had two bands and 300 people participated. It was a good event for all devotees."