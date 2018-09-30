Mumbai: Drunk 28-year-old dies after ramming bike into Metro pillar in Malad

A 28-year-old biker died on Friday at Malad after he allegedly rammed his two-wheeler into a Metro pillar. The victim is said to be under the influence of alcohol. His pillion rider, however, survived with minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kushwaha, a resident of Goregaon.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 3.10 am on Friday at Link Road in Malad (W). Kushwaha had gone to a restaurant with his friends and had consumed alcohol on Thursday night. Kushwaha and his friend Krishna Singh, 28, then left for home in the wee hours of Friday on the former’s motorcycle.

“Near Aura Hotel, Kushwaha, who was heavily drunk, lost control over his motorcycle and rammed it into a Metro pillar. Despite knowing that he was drunk, Kushwaha risked his and Singh’s life by deciding to ride back home,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar Police Station.

The officer further added, after the mishap, police was informed and the victims were rushed to Siddharth Hospital. “We have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of other) of the Indian Penal Code against Kushwaha and are probing further,” the officer said.