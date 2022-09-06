Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash refilling van flees with Rs 2.8 crore cash

Representatinonal image

A driver of a cash refilling van that was used to transport money from multiple banks to ATM kiosks in Mumbai fled with the vehicle with Rs 2.80 crore.

The incident took place around 12.20 pm when the van reached the Union bank in Goregaon (west) and the staff got down to deposit money. Soon after, the driver fled with the van containing over Rs 3 crore.

The driver has been identified as Uday Bhan Singh. He was hired just a couple of months back by a cash management company. The driver knew that the van had a tracker, so he abandoned it in the Piramal Nagar area. The cops tracked the vehicle but Singh had escaped with Rs 2.80 crore.

The police have now formed three teams to trace the driver, TOI reported. Moreover, his phone records are being scrutinised and footage from cameras in the vicinity is being examined.

READ | Shocking: Telangana teen gets hit by train while filming Instagram reel, video goes viral