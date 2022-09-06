Search icon
Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash refilling van flees with Rs 2.8 crore cash

Mumbai: The driver knew that the ATM cash van had a tracker, so he abandoned it and fled with Rs 2.8 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Representatinonal image

A driver of a cash refilling van that was used to transport money from multiple banks to ATM kiosks in Mumbai fled with the vehicle with Rs 2.80 crore. 

The incident took place around 12.20 pm when the van reached the Union bank in Goregaon (west) and the staff got down to deposit money. Soon after, the driver fled with the van containing over Rs 3 crore.

The driver has been identified as Uday Bhan Singh. He was hired just a couple of months back by a cash management company. The driver knew that the van had a tracker, so he abandoned it in the Piramal Nagar area. The cops tracked the vehicle but Singh had escaped with Rs 2.80 crore.

The police have now formed three teams to trace the driver, TOI reported. Moreover, his phone records are being scrutinised and footage from cameras in the vicinity is being examined.

