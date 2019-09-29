Mumbai: Doctors complain of work pressure from seniors, get counselled

As a lesson learned from the Payal Tadvi's suicide case, the civic-run medical colleges are trying to counsel their students and resident doctors about the social pressure and work stress. According to the medical director of the civic-run hospitals, after the suicide case, few students started coming up with their work pressure complaints at an early stage.

Speaking about the complaints received so far, Dr RN Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital said, "After the incident, almost every medical college has received around three to four complaints by the students working and studying in those colleges. The nature of the complaints involves work pressure. They think that their seniors are ragging them, making them do extra work. All cases are being addressed and are handled with the help of counselling."

He added, "Besides this, a new initiative with the help of Institution of Psychological Health (IPH) we have started to counsel the medical students undergoing stress, depression and other mental health issues. While it is extended in all medical colleges under MCGM, the helpline is provided only to doctors for them to speak out at an early stage about the mental issues they are facing."

A team of five to six doctors will be counselling the resident doctors, and if required, help will be provided by the psychology department of civic-run hospitals.

Besides having a meeting and counselling with each department medical students, they will now have informal meet ups too. "In the coming week, along with the representative of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) I will have an informal meet up with the students as a Dean of the hospital and try to communicate with them. This will help the students to raise their issues and concerns."

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, a counselling session too has been organised for the resident doctors.