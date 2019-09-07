Mumbai: Doctor seeking seat for son in college duped

The victim, identified as Vikas Bagde, told the police that the accused trio identified as R K Singh, Anand Aadhav and Abhishek Singh

A 50-year-old doctor, who runs a private hospital in Nashik, has registered a complaint at Powai police station alleging that three men, in the pretext of getting admission for his son into a medical college, duped him of Rs 5.50 lakh and are now absconding without securing admission. The victim, identified as Vikas Bagde, told the police that the accused trio identified as R K Singh, Anand Aadhav and Abhishek Singh had opened up a consultancy firm close to IIT-Bombay campus and assured him of getting a confirmed seat into a medical college only if he paid them Rs 18 lakh.



According to police, after Badge's elder son completed HSC exams, he wanted to seek admission into a medical college. In 2016, Badge came across an ad published in a Marathi newspaper which read 'Associates Consultant' situated in Powai shall guarantee admission for MBBS course and Aadhav's number was attached for further information. After meeting R K Singh and Aadhav at their Powai office, Badge was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh in advance and the remaining in small installments after assuring admission for MBBS course.



Badge then tried to get admission from Bengaluru-based college. The accused asked for more money, claiming that the college management had demanded it. After being convinced that it was a fraud, Badge tried to reach out to the accused but given numbers were switched off. "After receiving the complaint an FIR has been registered against the trio." the officer added.