Mumbai: DK Sharma to head Metro operations

DK Sharma, an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer of 1980 batch has taken over the charge of managing director, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd., Mumbai (MMMOCL). Prior to this he was general manager Central Railway. A graduate in electrical engineering, he held various important posts during his stint in Central, Western, South Central as well as Konkan Railway. As an Electrical Engineer with extensive experience in management and construction of electrical assets, Shri. D.K. Sharma's appointment will give boost to MMMOCL's operations.

In his last stint as the GM of Central Railway, Shri Sharma had had many achievements to his credit. He played a pivotal role in the opening of the fourth corridor for Mumbai Suburban Railways which include the Nerul/ Belapur- Kharkopar line and the Parel Suburban Terminus. He was also responsible for the introduction of Push Pull technology in CSMT- Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express and Mumbai- Pune Intercity Express. This was the first of it's kind development on Indian Railways that helped reduce the travel time, especially across the Ghats. It was under his initiative that the suburban infrastructure received large number of FOBs, escalators and lifts.