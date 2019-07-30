Headlines

Mumbai: Developer to pay interest if possession date not mentioned

In a recent case, a homebuyer approached MahaRERA citing that the developer hadn't handed him the possession.

Varun Singh

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 06:20 AM IST

A homebuyer who bought a flat before MahaRERA came into force can still seek a remedy from MahaRERA. In a recent case, a homebuyer approached MahaRERA citing that the developer hadn't handed him the possession.

However the developer justified that the sale agreement that was registered in 2014 didn't have a possession date hence the complaint was unvalid. MahaRERA claimed that not mentioning possession date was a contravention of MOFA act and omission of date of possession is wrongful. Finally it ordered the builder to pay interest to the home buyer.

The home buyers Arvind Singh and Pooja Singh approached MahaRERA stating that they were allottes in a project Ambrosia and Aster being developed by Jangid Properties in Mira Road. They claimed that the 69.70 sq mts flat was booked by them in November 2012, and a registered agreement was executed in September 2014. However, in the agreement the date of possession was not mentioned.

Singhs claimed that they have paid up to Rs 46.91 lakh while the total consideration for the flat is Rs 50.40 lakh. Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, Member MahaRERA, said, "MahaRERA feels that the said agreement was executed when the provisions of MOFA Act, 1963 were in force. As per the provisions of section-4 (1A) (a) (ii) of the MOFA Act, it was mandatory on the part of the developer to mention the date of possession in the registered agreement for sale executed with the complainants. However, the developer has acted in contravention of MOFA Act." The developer was then ordered to pay interested from May 1, 2019 till actual date of possession.

