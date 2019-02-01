Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai: Debris threaten biodiversity around Lokhandwala lake

Course correction BMC assures to install barricades to ensure that there will be no dumping

Latest News

Virat A Singh

Updated: Feb 01, 2019, 07:00 AM IST

Continuous unabated dumping of construction and demolition waste along the lesser known 4.5 acres Lokhandwala lake is not only threatening this freshwater body but also the trees as well as important biodiversity around the lake.

The local active residents from Lokhandwala who have been working for years to safeguarded the lake and even carried out plantations around the periphery are up in arms against BMC officials for not only failing to stop rampant dumping of the debris but also not clearing mounds of debris that has been collected over last several months on both sides of the road that leads to BMC's transit garbage dump from Lokhandwala backroad.

"There are tonnes and tonnes of debris and most of them is construction waste being dumped mostly at night. The situation is such that the debris are now almost five to ten feet tall at places, which shows how long the debris were being dumped," said conservation filmmaker Sumesh Lekhi from Friends of the Environment- a citizens body that had initiated a campaign to save the lake in 2012.

Lekhi who is a resident of Lokhandwala said that if the BMC does not take action the residents will have no choice but to get onto the road and stop the movement of BMC trucks that ply to transit garbage dump as if they cannot safeguard a road on which they exclusively operate why should they be allowed to use this road.

The major worry for the locals is the fact that all the debris have been dumped on trees and bushes on one side while close to mangroves on the other side, which could damage the vegetation and if continued could even damage the trees permanently. As per experts, these debris also affect the small fauna including reptiles and insects.

However citing concerns over the lake Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of K/West ward said that to ensure that there was no dumping they were planning to set up a post and barricade within next two months.

"The chowky along with barricade will be placed close at the mouth of Lokhandwala back road and the road leading to transit garbage dump and only allow BMC vehicles as this was the best way to stop such dumping that is carried out at night. We had even placed a guard who moves in the night to stop dumping," he said.

