Mumbai: Deaths due to trespass, falling from trains fall by 13%

Although the number of deaths until June due to trespassing on tracks and falling from trains has dropped by 13 per cent, Central Railway (CR) authorities continue to be worried as the fatalities are not coming to an end.

A meeting was held regarding the matter on Sunday — the trigger being 16 deaths on July 18. Of these, 12 took place on the CR and the rest on Western Railway (WR).

Sources said that eight commuters died on July 18, three commuters were injured on July 17 and one commuter was injured on July 16. "The commuters who were injured passed away on July 18. We have been taking a lot of steps to bring down fatalities on tracks," said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

According to CR officials, the total number of deaths until June 2018 was 770, while until June 2019 it stood at 669. Sources said that in the last one year, 14 km of boundary wall has been constructed and 113 locations, used by people to cross tracks, have been shut.

CR authorities claim that they have built 50 FOBs in the last two years, platforms have been raised to 920mm, 76 escalators and 40 lifts have been installed. Fencing has also been done between two tracks at 21 stations to prevent trespassing. "We have added 114 daily services in the last three years to reduce over-crowding," said another CR official.

This year, 10,477 cases against trespassers, from whom Rs 25.31 lakh has been recovered, have been registered, while 561 Homeguards and MSF jawans have been deployed at stations.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has identified mid-sections, ie areas between two railway stations where people cross tracks. Here they will be constructing FOBs or closing off the entrances with fences. There has also been a feasibility and environment study on the same. Under MUTP-3, FOBs, green pastures, mini gardens, and boundary walls will be set-up at a cost of Rs 551 crore at mid-sections to control trespassing at 36 locations. This is being done to prevent people from crossing tracks.

