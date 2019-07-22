Mumbai: Deaths due to trespass, falling from trains fall by 13%

Headlines

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Under construction bridge collapses into Ganga in Bihar; probe ordered

DNA | Musk vs Mark: Will Zuckerberg's Threads beat Musk's Twitter?

PM Modi-led yoga day event in New York creates world record, PM popularises yoga globally

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Deaths due to trespass, falling from trains fall by 13%

Sources says that eight commuters died on July 18, three commuters were injured on July 17 and one commuter was injured on July 16

article-main
Latest News

Shashank Rao

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Although the number of deaths until June due to trespassing on tracks and falling from trains has dropped by 13 per cent, Central Railway (CR) authorities continue to be worried as the fatalities are not coming to an end.

A meeting was held regarding the matter on Sunday — the trigger being 16 deaths on July 18. Of these, 12 took place on the CR and the rest on Western Railway (WR).

Sources said that eight commuters died on July 18, three commuters were injured on July 17 and one commuter was injured on July 16. "The commuters who were injured passed away on July 18. We have been taking a lot of steps to bring down fatalities on tracks," said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

According to CR officials, the total number of deaths until June 2018 was 770, while until June 2019 it stood at 669. Sources said that in the last one year, 14 km of boundary wall has been constructed and 113 locations, used by people to cross tracks, have been shut.

CR authorities claim that they have built 50 FOBs in the last two years, platforms have been raised to 920mm, 76 escalators and 40 lifts have been installed. Fencing has also been done between two tracks at 21 stations to prevent trespassing. "We have added 114 daily services in the last three years to reduce over-crowding," said another CR official.

This year, 10,477 cases against trespassers, from whom Rs 25.31 lakh has been recovered, have been registered, while 561 Homeguards and MSF jawans have been deployed at stations.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has identified mid-sections, ie areas between two railway stations where people cross tracks. Here they will be constructing FOBs or closing off the entrances with fences. There has also been a feasibility and environment study on the same. Under MUTP-3, FOBs, green pastures, mini gardens, and boundary walls will be set-up at a cost of Rs 551 crore at mid-sections to control trespassing at 36 locations. This is being done to prevent people from crossing tracks.

FATALITIES PERSIST

CR and WR witnessed 12 and six deaths on respectively on July 18. This prompted the railway officials to hold a meeting regarding the matter on Sunday, as although the numbers are down fatalities haven’t ended

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hot beach dance: Woman's mesmerizing moves in sizzling saree burns internet, watch

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets angry, screams after Elvish Yadav calls him ‘bewakoof ka baccha’, netizens react

Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE