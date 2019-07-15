Mumbai: Dadar ATM 'skimmed', two booked

Headlines

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

BTS' Jin And J-Hope Celebrate ARMY Day; Send Heartwarming Messages To Celebrate ARMY

Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Lord' Puneet Superstar Earns More Than 1 Mn Followers On Instagram Since Eviction

SAFF Championship Final: Gurpreet emerges as hero in penalty shootout, India's victory over Kuwait

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeMumbai

technology

Mumbai: Dadar ATM 'skimmed', two booked

The fraud was captured on the ATM booth's CCTV footage, which was seen when the bank conducted a surprise audit of its ATMs as part of its annual security procedure

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 06:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two men inserted a skimming device in an ATM in Dadar in order to steal details of debit cards of the bank's customers without their knowledge, says a complaint lodged at Shivaji park police station by the branch manager of Dadar-based Shamrao Vitthal Cooperative (SVC) Bank.

The fraud was captured on the ATM booth's CCTV footage, which was seen when the bank conducted a surprise audit of its ATMs as part of its annual security procedure.

Command officer Sudeep Nerurkar had visited the branch on June 26 as part of the inspection. He checked the machines and the CCTV footage and found that two men had entered the ATM on June 11 at 3.46 pm, replaced part of the machine with a skimmer and returned 45 minutes later to re-instal the original machine.

"We suspect the two men installed the skimming device to record card details. There was a camera on the keypad to record the PIN numbers of card users who visited the SVC branch between 3.46pm and 4.29pm on June 11. It has jeopardised our customers' account security," said branch manager Viraj Bhada, who registered the plaint on July 9.

"Both seem to be in their late 20s. We are scrutinising CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to follow their movements. We have taken a screen grab and have circulated photos of the accused in all police stations," said a senior inspector of Shivaji Park police. The duo has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport, gets trolled: 'When airport look is more important...'

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Timeless Bollywood classics Bawarchi, Mili, Koshish to be remade: What we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE