Mumbai: Dadar ATM 'skimmed', two booked

Two men inserted a skimming device in an ATM in Dadar in order to steal details of debit cards of the bank's customers without their knowledge, says a complaint lodged at Shivaji park police station by the branch manager of Dadar-based Shamrao Vitthal Cooperative (SVC) Bank.

The fraud was captured on the ATM booth's CCTV footage, which was seen when the bank conducted a surprise audit of its ATMs as part of its annual security procedure.

Command officer Sudeep Nerurkar had visited the branch on June 26 as part of the inspection. He checked the machines and the CCTV footage and found that two men had entered the ATM on June 11 at 3.46 pm, replaced part of the machine with a skimmer and returned 45 minutes later to re-instal the original machine.

"We suspect the two men installed the skimming device to record card details. There was a camera on the keypad to record the PIN numbers of card users who visited the SVC branch between 3.46pm and 4.29pm on June 11. It has jeopardised our customers' account security," said branch manager Viraj Bhada, who registered the plaint on July 9.

"Both seem to be in their late 20s. We are scrutinising CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to follow their movements. We have taken a screen grab and have circulated photos of the accused in all police stations," said a senior inspector of Shivaji Park police. The duo has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.