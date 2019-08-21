Mumbai: D-company aide booked for extortion, death threat to kin

Alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Riyaz Bhati (50) has been booked by the Amboli police for allegedly extorting money from his distant relative and also threatening him to kill his son if he fails to pay him the amount demanded. Along with Riyaz, his 28-year-old son Asrar too has been named in the FIR for being involved in the said extortion offence.

According to the police sources, the complainant in the case has been identified as Asgar Bhati, who is in relation with the accused duo and originally hails from Rajasthan.

Sources further add that Asgar, who is into real estate and property dealings business told the police that a few years back, Riyaz had borrowed some money from him for the registration of a property located at Thane and assured him of returning the cash soon.

"The complainant was supposed to take Rs 8 lakhs from Riyaz and when he contacted him for the same, he started abusing him using objectionable language and threatened him to pay Rs 5 lakhs as extortion. While giving death threat, Riyaz further claimed to be the D-Company member and if he fails to pay the said amount he will kill his son Imran. In reaction to which, Asgar approached the police and lodged the FIR on Sunday," said a police officer who requested anonymity.

The Amboli police initially recorded the statements and registered the FIR and the matter was transferred to the crime branch. "The case is registered under section 34, 387 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is being done by the crime branch team," the officer added.

Riyaz, being a history-sheeter, was arrested last month by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the crime branch for forging a recommendation letter of a SoBo based college to et membership of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in 2015.

He was also earlier arrested at Mumbai international airport by the immigration authorities in 2015 for possessing two passports having differing details.