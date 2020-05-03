Mumbai: Customs official commits suicide by jumping into sea

A customs official in the Uran area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra ended his life on Saturday by jumping into the sea. The official has been identified as Binoy Nayar, 40 and was posted at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). According to the police, locals rushed to the spot after some of them spotted him committing the act, but couldn't save his life.

The incident is said to have taken place in the evening on Saturday.