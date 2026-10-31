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Mumbai crime: 15-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by 5 men in Powai; all arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by six men in Mumbai's Powai area, with police arresting all the accused within 24 hours of receiving her complaint.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 03:04 PM IST

Mumbai crime: 15-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by 5 men in Powai; all arrested
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Mumbai Police have arrested six men in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Powai, officials said on Saturday. The arrests were made within 24 hours after the girl, accompanied by her family, approached Powai Police Station and reported the incident.

Police teams conducted raids at multiple locations after receiving the complaint and apprehended all six accused, officials said.

Girl allegedly taken to deserted plot

According to police, the main accused and four of his associates allegedly lured the minor to an open and deserted plot behind a bakery on Saki Vihar Road. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at the location. Police said the incident took place between October 27 and 28.

After the alleged assault, the accused reportedly threatened the girl and warned her against informing her family or approaching the police. They allegedly threatened to circulate her photographs on social media if she disclosed what had happened.

Another accused allegedly molested victim

Police said a separate incident was also reported in connection with the case. "In a separate, related incident, another accused intercepted the victim near a pipeline in Powai, where he molested and sexually harassed her," officials said.

The girl later told her family about the incidents. On the morning of October 29, she went to Powai Police Station with their help and gave her account to the police.

POCSO charges invoked

Police registered an FIR under Sections 64(1) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Charges under Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked, police said.

The six arrested men have no previous criminal record, according to investigators.

Victim sent for medical examination

The girl has been taken to KEM Hospital in Mumbai for a medical examination.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway under the supervision of senior officers. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the role of each accused.

Further details are awaited.

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