Mumbai: Cricket betting gang busted in Juhu, 3 held

A cricket betting syndicate was busted inside a Juhu hotel room. Three were arrested for betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match being played between two leading teams. The crime branch officials of unit 9, while arresting the accused, also seized mobile phones and SIM cards registered against fake names, along with equipment worth Rs 5 lakh. A case was registered at the Juhu Police Station and further investigation is underway.

According to sources in the police, officers in the crime branch had received a tip-off about a few cricket bookies betting on an IPL match in a Juhu hotel. Acting on the information, a police team raided the hotel premises and arrested the three accused, who were identified as Manoj, Rajiv, and Nitesh. The accused used to provide a website link along with an ID and password to login after the person paid the amount. After logging into the account, one could bet according to their wish, which would be notified to the cricket bookies in the syndicate circle.

During the investigation, the police also seized mobile phones and SIM cards of different telecom companies, registered against fake documents to evade identification. The mobile phones and SIM cards were arranged by two accomplices of the accused, Rishi Daryanani and Mahesh Khemalani, who are still absconding in the case, said a senior police officer.

The Juhu Police have booked the accused people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Indian Telegraph Act and are investigating the case. The police expect more arrests to be made in the case during further investigation.