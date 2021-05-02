Mumbai COVID news: No vaccination for people above 45 years on Monday, says BMC

Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves in CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immuniwation centre and time (slot) would be given the jab.

"Due to the shortage of doses, vaccination for the people above 45 years will not be conducted on Monday," the BMC stated.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group will be administered as per availability and people should not crowd vaccination centres.

Vaccination for the citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 is free at government hospitals, but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities.

Maharashtra reported 56,647 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Sunday. However, the death toll touched 70,284 with 669 new deaths.

A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states on May 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.68 crore as the phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on Saturday.

The ministry said, "86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states".

These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and UP (15,792).

Meanwhile, India registered 3,92,448 new cases, 3,07,865 recoveries and 3,689 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases recorded across the country is 1,95,57,457.