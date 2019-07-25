Headlines

Mumbai: Cops foil dacoity plan in Agripada jewellery shop, five arrested

The accused men identified as Shafiq Ansari (55), Abu Bakr Khan (32), Zuber Karim Shaikh (39), Badre Shaikh (30) and Rabbani Musa Shah (48)

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 25, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

The Agripada police have arrested five men who were about to execute a dacoity at a jewellery shop. They were on their way to Varsha jewellery shop in Agripada in a stolen car when they were nabbed by midnight patrol officers.

The accused men identified as Shafiq Ansari (55), Abu Bakr Khan (32), Zuber Karim Shaikh (39), Badre Shaikh (30) and Rabbani Musa Shah (48) were arrested last week and the hunt for the sixth accused Saddam Shaikh (30) is underway.

According to the police, last week on the intervening night of July 17 and 18, a police patrolling team which was out for routine rounds noticed a Wagon R with its boot open. There was a domestic gas cylinder and a gas cutter in the boot. When one of the officers, Arjun Kudale, tried to halt the car to inform the drivers about it, they speeded their vehicle. Later they abandoned it and ran away with two other men who were waiting for them near a footpath.

Suspecting something fishy, the cops called up the Panchnama team and later, the car and other materials were seized and an entry was made in the suspected unclaimed property register.

"Investigation revealed that the number plate of the car fake. Details acquired from RTO revealed that the car was stolen from a resident of Pimpri Chinchwad and he had lodged a police complaint on the same. We realised that the absconding men were up to something. Based on the CCTV footage, we began the investigation and nabbed the suspects from Ram Mandir station and Jogeshwari," said a police officer.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had removed the CNG gas cylinder of Wagon R car so that equipment to carry out the house-break could be loaded.

"Badre Shaikh is a habitual offender and has offences registered against him at Vanrai, MHB, Yellowgate and other police stations in Gujarat. All the accused had come from Jogeshwari to execute their plan. We have registered a case under Section 399 and 402 of the Indian Penal Code and the accused are under police custody. Further investigation is under progress," the officer added.

