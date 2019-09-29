Mumbai cops demand Rs 500 from complainant, gets arrested by ACB

Two police officers, a police sub-inspector and a constable, were on Friday arrested by Santacruz police for demanding Rs 500 from a complainant. The money was for printing a report copy and xerox charges that the police wanted from the complainant.

The arrested police personnel are identified as police sub-inspector Dilip Tukaram Pawar (32), and constable, Sarjerao Asaram Pungle (35). Both are attached with Santacruz police station. The officers were suspended from their duty after this incident.

The arrests were made after the complainant informed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) about the demands made by officers, after which ACB laid a trap and arrested them red-handed. They were held while taking a set of paper rim worth Rs 230 and Rs 170 for xerox paper charges.

According to police officials, on Friday at 2 pm, complainant Sujeet Mahendra Pandey met with an accident while driving in Santacruz area. Post accident his car got damaged and he went to the police station for getting a complaint registered to claim insurance. PSI Pawar demanded money for one set of the paper rim costing around Rs 230. Pandey soon informed the ACB about the money sought and the latter laid a trap. After Pandey purchased one set of the paper, he even gave xerox worth Rs 170 to a constable.

The news of trapping spread across Mumbai police department and officials said that every sub-Inspector has to spend around Rs 300-500 for stationary and traveling for which they do not get refund.

Pranay Ashok, Mumbai police spokesperson said, "We have a separate fund for investigation and every police officer can claim this amount with related bills. These officers demanded stationary and it is a crime."

DNA found that every year, each police station registers a minimum of 300 FIRs besides the accidental death report (ADR). For each case, police uses around 10-30 pages. PSIs are also expected to provide same copy to the ACP and DCP. When they make a photocopy of it, they have to spend money for the same.

A PSI level officer from Dindoshi police station told DNA, "Every year we register more than 300 FIRs. Behind every FIR we use around 30 pages. This includes printing FIR, giving a copy to the complainant, to submit a report to the ACP and DCP. Expenses do not stop there. We have to take the FIR, record witness statement and many more things. We have to travel in our own vehicle or by rickshaw. Police department only gives the money for investigation and cases registered are not included in that. The investigation starts after the registered FIR."