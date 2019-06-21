Mumbai: Contractor refuses to take extension, garbage piles up

The garbage has been piled up on many roads in Andheri Vile Parle area as the new contractor appointed by the BMC can start work only in August while the old contractor has refused to take an extension. The contractor is not ready to provide sufficient numbers of vehicles in absence of a contract, alleged a corporator.

BMC had appointed contractors for the various parts of the city. The contract was for seven years. However, the contract for the Jogeshwari to Vile Parle (K West ward) hasn't been started as the second lowest bidder went to Bombay High Court. Afterwards, the HC rejected the petition and the BMC gave work order to the lowest bidder on February 22. But the contractor had asked for six months to upgrade the vehicle system as per the contract condition and can resume work only in August. Meanwhile, the earlier contract ended on May 29 and the garbage started to pile up in the ward. Though the administration is ready to give an extension to the previous contractor for four months, the contractor is not cooperating with the civic body as there is no proper contract.

The administration tabled a proposal to give him an extension for four months from May 29, the standing committee has not taken the proposal for discussion on Wednesday meeting. "Garbage is being piled up on several roads. The contractor is sending only four vehicles which are not enough for such a large area," said Rajul Patel, corporator from Shiv Sena in the standing committee meeting. She added, "From the last two weeks, residents are calling me to raise the issue of garbage. What can I answer them?"

Such issue of garbage piling in various parts of the city occurred six months back when BMC sanctioned new contracts with lesser numbers of vehicles."There isn't, as such, issue of garbage piling in the ward. We have already asked the old contractor to carry on work for another four months. The proposal has been sent to the standing committee and it will clear," said Prashant Gaikwad, ward officer of K West ward.