Mumbai: Confusion between MHADA and Konkan housing board delays lotteries for properties

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Confusion between MHADA and Konkan housing board delays lotteries for properties

There has been a delay in getting homes because of the confusion

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: May 11, 2018, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The wait for affordable homes via the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority (MHADA) lottery scheme has been extended. The delay, a MHADA official says, is due to the fact that the Konkan board wants to have a lottery scheme before MHADA, as they fear that the MHADA homes will attract more buyers. However, when contacted, a Konkan development authority official rubbished the claims, saying that someone had to go ahead with the lottery otherwise buyers would approach private developers.

Konkan board chief officer Vijay Lahane said, “If MHADA isn’t moving ahead with the lottery scheme then we will go ahead. However, someone has to take the first step otherwise people will approach private developers.”

However, a senior MHADA official, who did not wish to be named, said that during a review meeting with the Konkan board earlier this week, it was conveyed to MHADA to delay the lottery scheme as they wanted to hold a similar scheme. “The Konkan board has properties in Virar that it wants to put up for sale. They are afraid that if MHADA holds a lottery, then the customers will opt for a home in Mumbai and won’t approach other boards. This will be losses for the other authority,” the official said.

Konkan board has already received 3,300 constructed homes in Virar's Bolinj area, which it wants to put in lottery. However, MHADA has a tentative list of nearly 1,001 homes. While Konkan board wants to hold the lottery before citing the reason that it doesn't want customers to move away to private developers, MHADA is unresponsive. Repeated attempts to contact Deepender Singh Kushwaha the Chief Officer for Mumbai board got us no results.

A senior MHADA official said that the lotteries will now be held at least three months from now provided if all the work have been finalised.   

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It’s been a long road...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up on his comeback from injury ahead of Ireland series

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali commenting on her blunt nature: ‘I have your truth’

Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

Uttarakhand: Massive landslide damages 12 houses pushing 80 individuals to homelessness

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE