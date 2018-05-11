Mumbai: Confusion between MHADA and Konkan housing board delays lotteries for properties

There has been a delay in getting homes because of the confusion

The wait for affordable homes via the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority (MHADA) lottery scheme has been extended. The delay, a MHADA official says, is due to the fact that the Konkan board wants to have a lottery scheme before MHADA, as they fear that the MHADA homes will attract more buyers. However, when contacted, a Konkan development authority official rubbished the claims, saying that someone had to go ahead with the lottery otherwise buyers would approach private developers.

Konkan board chief officer Vijay Lahane said, “If MHADA isn’t moving ahead with the lottery scheme then we will go ahead. However, someone has to take the first step otherwise people will approach private developers.”

However, a senior MHADA official, who did not wish to be named, said that during a review meeting with the Konkan board earlier this week, it was conveyed to MHADA to delay the lottery scheme as they wanted to hold a similar scheme. “The Konkan board has properties in Virar that it wants to put up for sale. They are afraid that if MHADA holds a lottery, then the customers will opt for a home in Mumbai and won’t approach other boards. This will be losses for the other authority,” the official said.

Konkan board has already received 3,300 constructed homes in Virar's Bolinj area, which it wants to put in lottery. However, MHADA has a tentative list of nearly 1,001 homes. While Konkan board wants to hold the lottery before citing the reason that it doesn't want customers to move away to private developers, MHADA is unresponsive. Repeated attempts to contact Deepender Singh Kushwaha the Chief Officer for Mumbai board got us no results.

A senior MHADA official said that the lotteries will now be held at least three months from now provided if all the work have been finalised.