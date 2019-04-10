Mumbai: Complaints up by 82%, but civic departments hit by manpower shortage

The complaints regarding water supply, including poor supply, low pressure or water leakages have increased by 82 per cent as compared to last year. Complaints on drainage, solid waste management, license and roads are also received in high numbers by the BMC. What is surprising is that all these key departments show 20 to 50per cent manpower shortage, accor the data received by Praja Foundation.

Although BMC has not shown any sign of urgency regarding water scarcity, the serious situation of water supply is clear from the number of complaints. The BMC received 6959 complaints in 2017 regarding water supply. The number increased to 12,647 in 2018. Similarly, the number of complaints for drainage is 20,641, solid waste management 14,494, license 14,203, and roads 13,458.

Despite the 26 per cent increase in the number of complaints, the civic body is not looking to fill the sanctioned posts. "The overall manpower shortage rate stands at 34% across all the MCGM departments," said Milind Mhaske, Director at Praja Foundation. The Water Engineer's Department has 39% vacant posts, the Water Supply Project has 56% vacancies, Sewerage Project has 61% and Garden Department has 52 % posts lying vacant. "Looking at the data, we see a total lack of concern for citizens," said Nitai Mehta, Founder and Managing Trustee of Praja Foundation.