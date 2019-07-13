Mumbai: Company Secretary student jumps off Sea Link, rescuers find body after 5 hours

A 22-year-old man, preparing to be a Company Secretary, allegedly jumped off the Bandra Worli Sea Link on Friday. The police recovered the body of Parth Shah after five hours, but did not find any suicide note on him. The police said the CS student was staying at Bhanushali hostel in Mulund.

The alleged suicide occurred around 1.30 pm. Shah hailed a taxi near Mehboob Studio in Bandra and asked the driver to take him to Worli via the sea link. On the bridge, Shah pretended to have forgotten his wallet and told the cabbie to do a U-turn, said Senior Inspector Sukhlal Verpe of Worli police station.

"On their way back to Bandra, Shah complained of chest pain and asked the driver to stop the vehicle on the sea link. He got out and jumped into the sea. The driver panicked and fled the spot," said Verpe.

A female motorist saw Shah jumping off the bridge and alerted the police. She also gave the taxi's number. The Coast Guard, which pressed a chopper into service, along with the fire brigade and the police launched a search and recovered Shah's body.

"With the help of CCTV footage, we tracked the taxi driver near KEM hospital. He gave more details about Shah. He said he fled the spot fearing he would be embroiled in a police case," said Verpe. The police have informed Shah's family in Kutch, Gujarat, and sent the body for postmortem.

Ever since it was thrown open to the public, the cable-suspended sea link, which attracts tourists from all over the country for being an engineering marvel, has seen several suicides.

In October 2017, a man took three rounds of the sea link in the cab he was in. The fourth time, he asked the taxi driver to stop and jumped off the bridge.

Three months before the incident, a 24-year-old man had leapt to his death from the sea link.

No suicide note