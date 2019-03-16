Mumbai: College event cancelled, students pay homage to victims

Anjuman-I-Islam Institute of Hotel Managment, located near the CSMT bridge that collapsed Thursday evening, cancelled their valedictory function that was scheduled on Friday. The event was cancelled to pay homage to the victims of the bridge collapse.

The students rushed to the spot and helped the victims come out of debris. Shagaf Nakid, spokesperson, Anjuman-I-Islam, said, “When the bridge collapsed some of our students were on the ground floor of the campus for prayers.

As soon as they heard the thud sound of bridge collapse they immediately rushed to help victims. They called their friends from the campus hostel to help people.”