Mumbai: Cloud server of IT company in Andheri hacked

A private software publishing, consultancy, and supply company in Andheri has lodged a police complaint at Saki Naka police station after its cloud server located in Vikhroli was hacked into and data was allegedly breached by an unknown accused. The executive director of Octopus Systems Private Limited has alleged that because of the hacking, the customers of the company, who were provided with a software, were unable to access it.

According to the police, the said technology company is involved in the production, supply, and documentation of ready-made software, operating business systems, applications, and computer games for all platforms and also offers consultation services. The complainant, Siddhesh Sabnis (39), told police that his company sells Systems, Application, and Product (SAP) for data processing software.

"The complete data of the software which is sold to the clients is stored in a cloud server of the company, which is operated by Netmagic Datacenter situated in Vikhroli. On June 16, many users of the software complained that they were not able to access the software and were having some technical hindrances. Sabnis then got the cloud server checked," said a police officer.

The monitor of the server displayed a message saying, 'ALL YOUR WORK AND PERSONAL FILES HAVE BEEN ENCRYPTED. To Decrypt your files you need to buy special software - Nemesis Decryptor. You can find the details/buy decryptor key/ask questions by email : your_last_chance_help@protonmail.com, your_last_chance_help@elude.in or your lastchancehelp@cock.li. IMPORTANT DON'T TRY TO RESTORE YOUR FILES BY YOURSELF. YOU CAN DAMAGE FILES'. The IT executive then informed Sabnis that the system had been hacked.

"We have registered a case under Section 43 and 66A of the Information Technology Act. There was an unauthorised attempt to breach the data and make the software inaccessible for users. Further investigation of the matter is underway," the officer said.