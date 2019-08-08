Mumbai: CBI told to file charges in forced eviction case

The Dahisar police’s respondents in the matter were the then ACP (Dahisar division) Prashant Marde, the then Senior inspector Subhash Sawant, and the then Assistant Police Inspector Anand Jadhav

The Bombay High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a charge sheet in a forced eviction case of 2017, where a building firm had alleged police connivance with a businessman in forcefully evicting his firm from land in Dahisar.

A bench of justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre directed the agency to file its investigation report in four weeks time in the magistrate court and a copy of it before itself. Advocate Sandesh Bhat, who appeared for the CBI said that the first report, which was filed by the police before the CBI took over the case, was not accepted by the court as it was found to be filed hurriedly.

The builder Rommell Housing LLP had claimed to have bought a 16-acre plot for Rs 60 crore near Dahisar Check Naka from two private firms and one Kamruddin Shaikh, whose family claim to be in possession of the land from 1971. Upon an FIR on April 21, 2017, by late Shaikh's grandson, the next day, the police allegedly forcibly removed porta cabins and name boards of the developer and evicted them. The director of the housing firm was charged with theft, dacoity, and trespass.

Upon the petition by the builder to transfer the investigation of the case, the High Court had ordered an inquiry by the Joint Commissioner of Police, wherein the inquiry had to look into allegations of the connivance of police.

Accordingly, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) had submitted a report. It was on the recommendations of this report that the investigation of the case was transferred to the CBI on December 2018.

Hands Dirty