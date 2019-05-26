Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai: Casting director arrested for circulating nude pics of ex-girlfriend

The accused identified as Deepak Jain was arrested on Friday from a Jogeshwari based hotel.

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 26, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

A 45-year-old casting director who is also a producer associated with the film industry has been arrested by the Oshiwara police for allegedly outraging the modesty and assaulting his former girlfriend. The accused identified as Deepak Jain was arrested on Friday from a Jogeshwari based hotel.

According to the police, the victim (25), who hails from Haryana, came to the city a few years ago in search of work. A reputed television actress helped the victim get in touch with Jain who was then a casting director. Jain assured to give the victim a break in the industry soon. "With the passage of time, the duo started dating each other. However, due to his insecure nature, Jain was under the suspicion that the victim was having an affair with someone else.

He used to abuse and assault her frequently, but the victim chose to remain silent," said a police officer from Oshiwara police station. However, the situation grew worse with the passage of time. Soon she became a victim of character assassination. At last, she decided to part ways with Jain. Jain tried to convince her otherwise, but she refused to comply. Her constant refusals infuriated Jain."

After being convinced that his efforts were going in vain, he sent a few nude photographs of the victim in a compromising position to her relatives in Haryana. One of the relatives informed the victim about it after which she approached the police and got the FIR lodged. Jain was then nabbed from Jogeshwari and has been sent to police custody till Tuesday. Jain has been booked under section 452, 354, 509, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67A of the Information Technology Act," added the officer.

