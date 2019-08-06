Mumbai: Candidates miss SSC MTS 2019 exam due to train delay, protest after denied entry

Candidates of the Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC MTS) examination protested outside Aruma IT Park in Powai on Monday afternoon for being denied to sit for the exam. The candidates were late as trains were delayed and cancelled due to heavy rain in the city. Most of the candidates who were denied came from Vasai, Virar, Palghar and other isolated suburbs.

The exam is conducted by the Centre and the security officials denied Candidates entry after 12 noon, which was the official cut off for reaching the exam centre.

They argued that the authorities should have allowed the Candidates who got delayed to appear for the exam as trains were not running on schedule due to incessant rains in the city over the weekend.

They sat in protest at the gate and partially blocked a road. Bhushan Pathare, from Murbad, Thane said, "We were only 5 minutes late and they denied entry to us. The government should understand the situation of candidates and help them but no representative from the government showed up to help us." He further added, "From 6 months, I have been slogging but now it is all going to vain just because trains were late."

Police officials arrived at the scene and advised the candidates to send an email to the Central government as nothing can be done from their side. "The police simply told us to email the board and disperse. Not only did they remove us but forced us to delete photos and videos that we took to post on social media," said Akash Morya, a student who had travelled from Palghar for the exam. He further said that since the government had declared a holiday in Mumbai schools and colleges they should have postponed the exam as well.

Candidates are still worried and clueless on whether the government will conduct a re-examination because until now, there was no official announcement or update from the central government.