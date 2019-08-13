Mumbai: Can't find a parking lot? Tap on BMC app

The civic body has added a feature to its 'MCGM 24/7' mobile app to help motorists locate authorised parking slots across the city. The move follows the BMC's decision to impose hefty fines for illegal parking.

"The special feature has been started from August 12 and it is available on MCGM 24/7 mobile app," said a senior civic official from Mumbai Parking Authority. He said Android-based devices can be used to download the app and check parking lots in a radius between 500 metres and 5 kms.

The feature – smart parking – will guide users to reach a parking booth in the shortest time. The BMC has 26 public parking lots in the city.

Officials said motorists had complained of difficulties in finding parking spaces of the BMC and BEST. "They were clearly worried about the huge penalty," said an official.

Apart from the nearest parking space, motorists can also check the capacity of a parking lot for light vehicles, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles. "They can also check parking fees for 12 hours to the monthly charge," he said.

Starting August 2, 3,500 parking spaces at BEST's 24 depots have been opened for the public during daytime. There are 325 slots in the bus undertaking's 36 terminals for round-the-clock parking.

The Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatna, an association of 14,000 tourist and school buses, has agreed to start diverting buses to BEST depots and terminals. These buses are now parked on roads.