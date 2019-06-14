Mumbai: Cabbie returns lost wallet to passenger

It's not every day that you come across a good Samaritan deed, but 36-year-old Swarup Patil got a pleasant surprise on his birthday when his Ola driver returned his wallet, which he had dropped in his cab.

The incident occurred on the night of June 10, when Patil and his wife had booked a mini Hyundai Xcent from the cab service from their residence in Powai. They were heading to a pub in Powai itself when it started raining.

"Since it was raining heavily, we were in a hurry to get inside the establishment. So, in that chaos I didn't realize that my purse had fallen off," said Patil.

It was only after an hour and a half that Patil realised his wallet was missing. "Initially I freaked out and thought that I dropped it while getting out of the cab and went looking for it. Later, I called the driver to check and that's when he told me that it dropped in his car," he tweeted.

The driver, Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan, returned the wallet to the concerned owner at midnight, after completing his trips. "Before picking up the next ride, I decided to wipe off the seats as it had become wet. That's when I realized that the previous customer had forgotten the wallet on the backseat. Since no calls were made between us prior, I didn't have their number and hence could not contact them. So I waited for some time, hoping that they would call," said Pathan.

Patil expressed that the only concern he had was if any other passenger had not taken away his wallet.

When Pathan came back to return his wallet, he came across a happy coincidence when he found out that he shared his birthday with Pathan.

"He came back around 12:30 in the night to give me the wallet and wished me. That's when he mentioned to us it was his birthday as well and told me that his family was waiting for him to cut the cake," said an escalated Patil.