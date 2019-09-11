Mumbai: Butcher kills hungry dog for stealing meat

Dogs

A dog was killed in Malad for trying to steal chicken meat from a butchering shop. An FIR has been lodged by Sunil Kumbhar in Dindoshi police station.



The incident came to light on the night of September 8 when the suspect caught the dog stealing the meat from the shop. The accused identified as Irshad Khureshi is a worker in the shop and not the owner.



Ganesh Dhonukshe, one of the accompanied locals who took the accused to the police station. "He threw a knife which landed directly on her neck, she ran for a while to her litter but died on the way. After the incident, he was beaten up by the locals and then taken to the police station."



The case was registered under IPC Section 429 which covers "mischief by killing or maiming... any animal of the value of fifty rupees...shall be punished with an imprisonment term of up to five years or with fine". Even as animal rights activists hammer away at the legal system to change this, the fine for animal cruelty remains at Rs 10 to Rs 50.



The dead body of the dog was taken to Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals (BSPCA) in Parel and the post mortem is yet to be conducted.



At 10:45 am, a spot panchnama was conducted by the police and the investigation is led by PSI Dhule.



PSI Dhule updated DNA, "The accused was presented in the court at 12:30 pm on September 10 in Borivali court and a decision is yet to be taken."

After the dog was killed, it was discovered that the dog gave birth to a newborn litter. The mother was lactating and that's why the mother dog was very hungry and resorted to stealing. The litter has been rescued and taken to a shelter by Bhavin Gathani, who runs an emergency ambulance service.



Bhavin Gathani, an animal activist, "We got a call from the area and we rushed over there with the ambulance and for now, we transferred them to Aman Walia shelter in Naigaon."



"When we got to know about the litter, we went over there and I nearly cried on the spot. I saw the state they were on. They were very hungry and we fed them baby food, they ate like their life was depended on it. I feel so angry because these innocent puppies are now motherless," added Bhavin.