Mumbai: Busy Dadar FOB to be shut for repair

One of the vital and crowded foot over bridges (FOB) at the Dadar railway station will be shut temporarily from Sunday as it needs strengthening. This bridge is currently in poor condition and on Saturday, the Western Railway authorities inspected it and later, decided to shut it for repair work.

The Dadar south public bridge that is maintained by the BMC, is heavily used by commuters on both the western and central lines. Also, there are several vendors selling their wares on this FOB which makes it very crowded especially during peak hours.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR, said, "During the inspection, it was decided that the ramp at platform 1 and the staircase at platforms 2 and 3 will be closed temporarily for the safety of passengers".

The ramp is used by flower vendors too as there is a flower market close to the area. The staircase will be shut for 13 days for repair work that will go on from March 17 to March 29. Quite similarly, the ramp to platform 1 will be closed for 90 days for rebuilding work that will go on from March 17 to June 16.

During this period, passengers may use the FOB in the south. The main FOB will be available to commuters to cross over from east to west and vice versa. The railways have gone on a kneejerk reaction after the CSMT bridge collapse that killed six people.