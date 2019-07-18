Mumbai Building Collapse: Lucknow woman lost both her sons

Halima Idrisi, a mother of two minors, was stuck inside the debris along with her children, for more than 18 hours. She was shouting for help from inside the debris. While she was rescued, both her sons Arbaz Idrisi (7) and Shezad Idrisi (8) were declared dead.

Her husband, Rashid Idrisi, a worker in a garment shop, has taken the bodies of both his kids to Lucknow for their funeral. Halima, who is getting treated in Sir JJ Hospital, is in critical condition. "We haven't informed Halima about her children's death. She is in critical condition, we are hesitating to inform her in such condition,'' said Mohammed Tabir, a friend of Rashid, who works along with him in the garment shop at Dana Bandar.

While Rashid works in Mumbai to earn income, his family - wife and both children were staying in a village in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His family visited Mumbai for vacation and were supposed to return for Lucknow by the end of this month. Rashid took a flat on rent in Kesarbai building three months ago, because his family was supposed to stay with him for a few months.

"They came here for vacation. We lived on the first floor of the building. I was supposed to send them back to native by July end. I left the house around 11 am for work. My family was inside the house when the incident happened," said Rashid.

While all three were removed from debris on Wednesday morning around 5 am, only Halima was alive. She is kept on oxygen support. "Since they stayed on the first floor of the building, they were found deep inside the debris. She was lucky, that she survived and was rescued from the heap of debris after some many hours," added Mohammed.

The death toll increased to 13 after the bodies of Arbaz Idrisi (7) and Shezad Idrisi (8) and Mohammed Israr Yamin Mansuri (54) were recovered from the debris.

Mohammed Israr Yamin Mansuri, was a tailor who worked in the shop on the ground floor of the building. While his family does not stay in the same building, he had a tailoring shop.

Imran Kalwaniya, an injured admitted in the hospital, who rescued few residents, said, "Mansuri shifted in the building a year ago. Earlier, he owned a tailoring shop in another building a few meters away from Kesarbai building." Imran, who suffered minor injuries got discharged on Wednesday. "Even I stayed in the same building until a week ago. The landlord had alerted the residents to leave the building since it was in bad condition."

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sir JJ Hospital, said, "Six patients are still admitted in the hospital and two patients - Salma Shaikh and Imran Kalwaniya were discharged on Wednesday."