Mumbai builder converts newly built luxury condo into COVID-19 hospital

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

BTS' V to feature soon in Running Man soon after 7 years; fans thrilled, here's when show will air

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt ‘opportunist’, defends Made In Heaven 2 makers amid controversy: ‘You're just...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai builder converts newly built luxury condo into COVID-19 hospital

A city-based builder has handed over a 19-storey newly constructed, ready-to-move-in building to the BMC to house COVID-19 patients.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 04:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as Mumbai continues with its battle with COVID-19 cases, many Mumbaikars are stepping up to help others through this adversity.

A city-based builder has handed over a 19-storey newly constructed, ready-to-move-in building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to house COVID-19 patients.

Mehul Sanghvi, of Sheeji Sharan Developers, said "We decided to do this willingly after discussing with tenants. The building is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID patients."

The building, located on SV Road in Malad, has 130 flats, for which it had received an occupation certificate from the state government. It was, in fact, ready to be handed over to the flat owners.

Till now, 300 patients have been transferred to the building, with four patients to a flat. Their treatment is continuing within the building premises.

Gopal Shetty, MP from Malad played an essential role in this move.

The North Mumbai legislator said he got in touch with Mehul Sanghvi and convinced him to provide the building for the cause, in view of the rising number of cases in Malad.

"We're happy that people like Mehul Sanghvi have set aside personal interests, in a bid to serve the greater good during these difficult times. We hope that others come forward and collaborate for such gestures, helping us save as many lives as possible," he said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported a single-day rise of 3,874 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,28,205, said the state health department. 
With 160 deaths, the toll in the state is at 5,984.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai had said that 136 deaths and 1,197 new cases have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total tally in the city to 65,265. The toll is at 3,559.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Summit in Delhi: Drones, gliders and other flying objects banned till September 12; check details

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Meet IITian from Bihar who quit Rs 84 lakh job to open Rs 110 crore laundry firm

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, know about his business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE