Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Viral video of mishap helps relatives identify victim

A media professional was shocked to see his relative lying in a pool of blood in a viral video of the Himalaya Bridge collapse on Thursday. The youth then called up the said relative, who informed that he was injured in the collapse and was waiting for medical help.

Rakesh Mishra, who works in a private company near CSMT, was on his way to board a train when the mishap occurred.

"Following the mishap, a series of videos of the incident had gone viral. Since the incident was occured within the city, I, casually, checked the videos and in one of them, I spotted my brother-in-law Rakesh lying in a pool of blood," said Ganesh Mishra, who works in a media firm.

A shocked Ganesh called up Rakesh to ask of his whereabouts.

"Thankfully, Rakesh took my call. He was writhing in pain and asked me where I was. I was at Borivali at that time and asked other relatives to reach out to him. Rakesh also said that the authorities were late to start the rescue operations," Ganesh added.

Rakesh, who has sustained severe fractures in the mishap, is currently receiving treatment at St George's Hospital.