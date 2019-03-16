Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Talking to a friend over phone helped 20-yr-old reach his family

Aniket Jadhav, studies at a night college and works in a private company at CSMT to support his family.

Talking to a friend over the phone at the time of the Himalaya Bridge collapse, helped a 20-year-old Wadala resident to reach his family.



"After work, Aniket had left for CSMT to board a train for home when the mishap took place," said Jadhav's cousin Pranit Tambe.



According to Tambe, Jadhav was talking on the phone to his friend and colleague.



"While Aniket was talking to his friend, the bridge collapsed. Since there was a loud thud, Aniket's friend asked him what was it about. Aniket then told him that the bridge he was walking over had collapsed. His friend asked him to not disconnect the call and meanwhile, informed his family," Tambe said.



Jadhav's friend rushed to the spot and later, Jadhav was admitted to St George's Hospital.



"Aniket had fallen on the divider under the bridge and had sustained severe injuries on his back. The doctors said some surgeries will be performed on him. We are thankful to god that his life is saved," said Tambe.