Mumbai Bridge Collapse: Surgeries postponed at GT hospital, employees pay homage to nurses

A day after the Himalaya bridge collapse incident, only a few emergency surgeries were performed to injured patients at the Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital. According to medical officials, no other surgeries were performed in the hospital.

As per the medical authority, post lunch, all the staff nurses wanted to visit the homes of deceased nurses for condolence, due to which they postponed other surgeries which can be delayed.

Dr Mukund Tayade, the medical superintendent of GT Hospital, said, “Only a few patients who suffered a major fracture and had to undergo operation under the emergency circumstance were taken to operation theatre for surgeries. After losing three staff nurses, none of the hospital staff were in a frame of mind to work. The nursing staff wanted to visit houses of the three nurses home for condolence.”

All the three nurses were felicitated on January 26th this year for their good work and contribution to the hospital for more than 10 years.

Besides shifting one patient to Sir JJ Hospital for neurotrauma, few other injured patients from both St George's Hospital and GT hospital underwent surgeries for fractures.

Tayade added, “All patients are stable. Few of them have taken discharge against medical advice (DAMA).”

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, medical superintendent of St Goerge's Hospital, added, “Few patients are admitted in the ward and are in stable condition. We shifted one patient to JJ Hospital for further medical treatment as the patient suffered from a head injury.”

Besides patients admitted in the state-run hospitals, two police constable are admitted in Bombay Hospital.

Dr Sagar Sakale from Bombay Hospital, added, “Three patients are admitted in the hospital. Police-constable Magesh Shete, 36, have fracture injuries in his spine and both his legs. He will be undergoing surgery in a few days. He will take a minimum of three months to recover from surgery. Another constable Nilesh Patavkar, 21, has swellings on his shoulder and leg. He does not require any surgeries.”